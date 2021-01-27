“There’s a lot of tension here, I think everyone will feel released when it’s all on the water.” A moment of stress for all the teams who have been working for months on the shipyard of the Alfred Merlin ship, named after a French archaeologist who was the first to carry out major underwater excavations at the beginning of the 20th century in Tunisia.

The Department of Underwater and Underwater Archaeological Research (DRASSM), a service of the Ministry of Culture unanimously recognized throughout the world, launches its third boat in ten years in La Ciotat on Wednesday January 27. A ship of 46 meters long, the largest of the fleet, which will survey all the French seas.

But this new boat isn’t just bigger than the others. It is also technologically innovative, which will allow scientists to conduct large-scale exploration campaigns. “SIts vocation is the inventory, study and protection of the submerged heritage of waters under French jurisdiction, explains the boss of DRASSM, Michel L’Hour. You know that France is the second largest owner of maritime spaces in the world: 11 million square kilometers. We are at the head of one of the largest submerged heritages in the world. The Alfred Merlin will be in charge of the distant heritages and the complex heritages at great depth where a lot of robotics are needed on the bridge. “

These underwater robots are notably capable of descending to very great depth. This is for example the case of the Arthur robot, which will gently visit excavation areas up to 2,500 meters deep. But the Alfred Merlin is also innovative in terms of the materials it is made of. Edouard Waldura is project manager at the Xblue shipyard in La Ciotat: “We are working a lot on lighter boats and CO emissions. We use composite materials that save us 60% of the weight compared to steel. And there is also the whole issue of corrosion of the ship, that one does not have with composite materials. “

It will take a few more weeks of work on board before the ship is operational and ready to go on the campaign.