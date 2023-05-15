A lot of puck millionaires play in Leijon – this is how little they earn in the World Cup

The lions won’t get rich on the World Cup tour.

Tampere

The lions Several millionaires play in the World Cup team, the spearhead of the money men is the NHL star who earns a whopping $9.25 million per season Mikko Rantanen.

But how much do national team hockey players earn at the World Cup?

24 euros per day, the Ice Hockey Association says.

It is therefore a daily allowance according to the regulations of the tax authority.

But since Leijon is offered free meals during the World Cup, the amount is only half of the full domestic daily allowance of 48 euros.

Fair enough the daily pot of twenty is therefore the only guaranteed compensation for World Cup representation.

But if the Lions, for example, win the World Cup gold, something will also accumulate in the bottom of the pocket.

“The IIHF pays the Ice Hockey Federation a participation fee based on success. It’s not really a success bonus. You get that even if you finish last. But it goes step by step and grows based on success,” the Jääkieksliiotto’s financial director Jaakko Luumi tells.

The association has agreed with the players certain levels of money, which are determined based on success.

The then CEO of the Ice Hockey Association Matti Nurminen said at the time of last spring’s World Cup that the lion players will each receive 27,000 euros for the gold medal, 12,000 for the silver, 8,000 for the bronze and 5,000 for the fourth place.

Plum doesn’t want to talk about the exact sums, but he reveals enough that when the World Cup gold hits the spot, the pot the team gets “is talking about hundreds of thousands of euros”.

“The more successful we are, the more money that comes from the IIHF goes to the players. If they do well, there will also be a financial reward, but I think that is no reason for anyone to come to the Games.”

In most cases, many players have also donated at least part of the prize money to charity.

“And if we don’t do well, the players won’t be paid anything, but the entire amount will go to the charity fund,” says Luumi.

What is the limit of “doing well”?

“If we get out of the semifinals, then all the money goes to charity.”