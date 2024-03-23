The British newspaper “The Guardian” said that the Prince of Wales will experience “great pressure” during the next few months.

She explained this by saying: “The pressure on the heir to the throne will be great. Not only must he support his wife and father, but he must also care for his young children during a family medical crisis in full view of global media coverage.”

She continued: “He must also bear much of the responsibility for guiding the monarchy through the difficult months ahead.”

In her video statement, released on Friday, Princess Kate acknowledged her husband's role in her recovery from surgery, which she underwent a few months ago, and her cancer treatment, and said: “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”

The British newspaper explained that Prince William's priority during the next few weeks will be his family.

In this regard, the Macmillan Cancer Support charity stated: “Achieving a balance between work and caring for someone with cancer can be difficult.”