“I work in a popular neighborhood. In recent times, we are seeing relatively few cases of Covid. Less than in November, and even less than in January. Clearly, the health situation is not catastrophic. We are far from an outbreak. The problem is that the hospitals are on a high plateau, which is becoming annoying, because they have reduced their capacity for intervention over the past year. In addition, if all of a sudden, things got worse, we are always afraid of not being in control. The question we ask ourselves, in this context, is what is the most damaging? To move back further interventions or to re-define? People are fed up with it, complaining a lot, including the curfew. I see a lot of patients who have developed anxiety disorders, some decompensate, others are nervous, depressed… People need to resume a social life. For that, the territorialized approach seems to me the best. More generally, we all have a lot of hope in vaccination. I have been vaccinating since last Thursday. At the beginning, this concerned few patients, because the first target ultimately concerned relatively few people (people aged 50-64 with co-morbidities). Since this week, we have had a lot of requests, but the doses do not follow. It is not satisfactory. ”