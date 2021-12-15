Home page politics

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, l) in conversation with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenski (r) at the summit of the Eastern Partnership in Brussels. © Jesco Denzel / Federal Government / dpa

2.3 billion euros are to flow eastwards in the form of the EU’s economic and investment plan, but there are no prospects of accession – this is likely to disappoint Ukraine and Georgia in particular.

Brussels – The EU has once again put a damper on hopes for accession from Eastern European countries such as Ukraine.

At a summit meeting of the so-called Eastern Partnership in Brussels on Wednesday, the EU praised progress in political rapprochement and economic integration, but gave no indication of any prospects for the admission of the states. The final declaration of the meeting simply states that the European aspirations of the partners concerned are recognized.

Tense relationship with Belarus

In addition to Ukraine, the countries of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Moldova are currently participating in the so-called Eastern Partnership, with Ukraine and Georgia in particular working hard towards joining the EU. Belarus actually belongs to the group, but the EU’s relations with the country are currently on hold due to the repression of the opposition.

Belarus will therefore not get any money from the EU’s new economic and investment plan for the Eastern Partnership. This is to be equipped with around 2.3 billion euros and mobilize up to 17 billion euros in public and private investments for the region.

The new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also took part in the summit in Brussels. The SPD politician did not initially comment publicly on deliberations. There should be a press appointment only at the regular EU summit, which begins this Thursday morning in Brussels. dpa