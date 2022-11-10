The universities are prepared to limit the capacity of dozens of programs that are extremely popular with international students. As soon as this has been arranged through legislation, they want to limit the influx from abroad in this way.

In the past, universities were still actively recruiting students abroad, but in recent years they have mainly complained that the large influx that followed reduces the accessibility for Dutch students of programs with a limited number of places. There is also simply no place on the housing market to provide housing for large numbers of international students.

The universities are now awaiting legislation to allow stricter selection at the gate. It is expected next year, much to their delight. For example, there is interest in 24 study programs at seven universities for a capacity ceiling for students from outside Europe or for variants of a study in other languages. Then, for example, a student from India will no longer always be welcome at the bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering (Delft), mechanical engineering (Twente) or the master’s in artificial intelligence (Amsterdam). See also Former goalkeeper Chilavert formalizes his candidacy for the presidency of Paraguay

With regard to the foreign language programmes, for example in English, it is proposed to limit the capacity in the studies psychology (Amsterdam, Leiden, Maastricht), public administration (Rotterdam) and political science (Amsterdam and Leiden). This step will soon discourage European students who now often opt for such a variant because they can take advantage of the low tuition fee (2200 euros) and are free to study anywhere according to the rules of Brussels.

Lion’s share from Europe

The universities will have approximately 85,500 international students this academic year, the lion’s share (72 percent) coming from Europe. In total that is 6000 more than the previous academic year, which means a ‘modest’ growth of 7.2 percent. In recent years, the growth of international students has always been between 12 and 15 percent.

In general, the universities had as many registrations this year as in 2021: more than 340,000. A slight increase in enrollment in Bachelor’s degree programs was offset by a modest decline in enrollment in Master’s degree programs. Nevertheless, the expectation remains that the number of university students will clearly increase towards 2030, perhaps to more than 400,000. See also Corona live blog: Söder: Results of the federal-state round "unsatisfactory"

Today it will also become clear that the number of new students in higher professional education has decreased by 5.5 percent on an annual basis this academic year. The reduced influx is occurring in all sectors.