SOME LEADERS OF AHOME FISHERMEN followed the appearance before the local deputies of Flor Emilia Guerra, Secretary of Fisheries and Aquaculture in Sinaloa. What they said is that “he put a lot of cream on his tacos” without the deputies reacting. The support that he says they gave during the year is insufficient, but what did get through to them is that he assures that there was inspection and surveillance in the closed seasons. If one of the factors little shrimp production was because the species was poached.

A CONSTANT VERIFICATION OF THE PADRON OF FISHING and specific social programs to prevent fishermen from being cannon fodder for the drug traffickingare two of the main tasks entrusted by the 64 legislature to the state secretary of fisheries, Flor Emilia Guerra Mena. She recently appeared at the State Congress as part of the analysis of the first government report delivered by the governor Ruben Rocha Moya. There the deputy Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica expressed that the programs have been monitored and It has been detected that some receive them without engaging in the activity, which constitutes not only an irregularity, but also an act of corruption that must be resolved, and it is quite correct.

ANOTHER DAMAGE TOOK THE FISHERMEN of the Santa María Bay in the municipality of Angostura, despite the fact that they maintained hope with the lifting of the ban on the shrimp persimmon to have a good income, the lack of the price of the crustacean left them out of the game. The leader of the fishing cooperatives, Francisco Soberanes, commented that in the first week he registered the kilo to 54 pesos and the hope was that it could settle a little better, but it only settled as far as 60 pesos per kilo, which is not regularized with the cost of production, and to finish grinding it, they assure that the low productivity that they have had in recent days is added to the low price.

NOT ONLY FOR THE RIVERSIDE has been a bad season with shrimp in Guasave, but also for the shipownersand not only this, but in the last three seasons, so some cooperatives have seen the need to sell their boats, he pointed Carlos Sotelo Monge. The leader of the shipowners trusts that the federal government will take charge and carry out the pertinent programs to support them, since so far they do not see an intention to encourage them to take care of the fishermen’s resources.