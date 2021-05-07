Real Madrid accounted for 67.66% of the ball possession in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea. A futile position, which despite the dominance of the ball did not translate into a control of the game by Zidane’s men. The whites barely gave 46 passes in the last third of the rival field, one of their lowest records of the season, in which they have averaged more than 58 combinations per game near the opposing goal. Madrid barely attempted seven shots at Stamford Bridge, their third worst record of the season. Chelsea, with half the possession and ten points less precision in the pass, shot more than double: 15 shots.

The whites only beat Tuchel’s team in crosses to the area (8 to 13) and in corners (1 to 3). Madrid recovered fewer balls (52 to 49) and did so seven meters further from the rival goal. Chelsea forced the Madrid team to move the ball in their own area. Madrid did 88 good actions in their own area; Chelsea, 49 in yours, according to data from Opta. There is an even more overwhelming fact: the blues they completed 26 good deeds in the opposing area; the whites, only four in Chelsea.

In London, Madrid was the victim of one of the evils that is haunting them this season: transforming their possession into dangerous situations and, above all, into winning points. He has not been able to win any of the four games in which he has exceeded 70% possession: lost against Cádiz at Di Stéfano (74.83%), Alcoyano (73.03%) and Athletic in Super Cup (70.31%) and tied at Osasuna (70.11%). Among the ten games with the highest possession of the Whites are also the away draws against Real Sociedad and Elche and Wednesday’s game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea-Real Madrid statistics, UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg. BeSoccer Pro

Instead, Madrid have settled in their favor seven of the eight games in which the ball has been at the opponent’s feet. They beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou with a 31.2% possession and Sevilla at the Pizjuán with 36.85%. Also the two games against Celta and the Clásico del Di Stéfano. And in the two Champions League quarter-finals against Liverpool the ball was from the reds. The only defeat with less possession than the rival was suffered at the hands of Levante at Di Stéfano, in a match conditioned by the expulsion of Militao at nine minutes into the game.