A large amount of asbestos is present in a large fire at De Huizersdijk in Zevenbergen in North Brabant on Thursday released. The Bosselaar Zuid district has been closed off to prevent further spread of the fibers. Residents of about 350 houses have been asked not to leave their homes. A crisis team cleans up the neighbourhood. Against NRC says a spokesman for the municipality of Moerdijk that residents will probably be able to leave their homes safely on Friday, but that the complete cleaning of the neighborhood is expected to take days.

“There are currently several cleaning campaigns running alongside each other,” says the spokesperson. By closing off the neighborhood, the municipality and the security region hoped to prevent people from spreading the asbestos with their cars to other neighborhoods or taking it in with their shoes. A car wash and the cleaning of roads and parking spaces should give the residents of Bosselaar South their freedom back as soon as possible. The municipality acknowledges that it is a “complicated situation” and wants to prevent health risks.

It is unclear how the fire started. The police are investigating. It inhalation of asbestos is harmful, it can cause cancer after a long time.