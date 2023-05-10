Nicole died in 2020 and her parents today express anger and disappointment at the thefts at the grave: “We don’t know who it could have been”

The family of Nicole, a girl who disappeared at the age of 20 from a brain tumor, has launched an appeal on the web. They lost their daughter in 2020 and today she rests in the cemetery of Albaredo d’Adige, in the province of Verona.

They used to bring her a rose, but it’s already the second time someone has gone to Nicole’s grave e steal that beautiful flower. Monica and Massimo, these names are the two parents disappointed to embittered. Why steal a rose from a girl’s grave that has already had too much taken away?

Destiny has already stolen a lot from our Nicole, time, youth and life. Leave her at least one rose that we carry on the grave to show her all our love.

It is a stabilized flower, one that lasts for a long time. Twice that rose has disappeared and they can’t explain who it could have been and for what reason.

We wondered who it could have been, but we can’t give ourselves a plausible explanation. Many people come to our daughter’s grave to bring a flower, to pray, or to leave a message. Her brief existence, lived intensely, left a mark not only on those who knew and frequented her, but also on people who only learned of her when her cancer took her away.

It had already happened in the past with other flowers and objects left on the tombstone. Today they want to tell that person who every time steals what they leave for Nicole, that she should to be ashamed. Because not only are these expensive flowers, but something that has a deep meaningsomething that binds a mother and father with their missing daughter.

Even the First Citizen commented on what happened. The local mayor stressed that anyone who acts in such a sad and disappointing way must have a psychological problem.