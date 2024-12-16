This Monday, the Emergency Center of the Generalitat had to mobilize the Military Emergency Unit (UME), the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Catarroja to work on the extinguishing a fire which was declared around 7:30 p.m. in a Catarroja solar where there are vehicles accumulated after the DANA and that at 10:00 p.m. it had already been stabilized.

On the site, located on Séquia Rascanya street in the Valencian municipality that was seriously affected by the cold drop, they work eleven crews of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium and six fire crews from the Valencia City Council.

The fire was declared by causes not yet specified around 7:30 p.m. in a field where dozens of retired cars accumulate after the cold drop of last October 29 and huntil the place they have moved emergency counselor and Interior, Juan Carlos Valderrama, and the regional secretary of Security and Emergencies, Irene Rodríguez.

Furthermore, the mayors of Catarroja and Albal have asked neighbors not to leave their homesas reported on social networks by the Emergency Center of the Generalitat, while the Emergency Center of the Generalitat has issued a special notice in which they recommend that neighbors affected by the fire stay at home, close doors and windows, avoid prolonged stays outdoors and carry out activities indoors or postpone them until further notice. In it, Emergencies points out that these recommendations “should be observed while the smell of combustion is perceived coming from the fire.”





As advanced Lift-EMVthe Urban Planning Councilor of the Catarroja City Council, Martí Raga, has reported that dozens of vehicles have been affected and that the field is one of the first that began to fill with cars after the start of work to remove vehicles affected by the floods.

This Sunday a fire at the Alberic landfill where belongings from several municipalities devastated by DANA are deposited and whose cause, as indicated by the Minister of Environment, Infrastructure and Territory, Vicente Martínez Mus, could be “intentional.”