Repair work in a reservoir in Italy have unveiled the remains of a town that had remained submerged during decades. Lake Resia, located in South Tyrol bordering Austria and Switzerland, is especially known for the church steeple emerging from its icy waters, an image that has even inspired a book and a Netflix series.

Once the lake is temporarily drained, the inhabitants have been able to see the remains of Curon, a village that was home to hundreds of people before it was flooded to create a hydroelectric plant in 1950. Despite the residents’ objections, the authorities decided to build a dam and merging two nearby lakes, leading to the settlement’s demise.

Luisa Azzolini (Luisa Azzolini)

Nearby village

In the photos that have been released, you can see steps, basements and walls of the villa. Thus, more than 160 houses were submerged, which caused that the population of Curon had to move, although several of them decided to remain in a village created in the vicinity.

The lake has a capacity of 120 million cubic meters and is the largest in the province. The rivers feed it Adige, Rojenbach and Karlinbach and is drained by the Adige. It is a very popular location that makes you receive visits both in summer and winter.

Bell tower legend

Precisely when the cold season arrives, tourists can walk through the icy surface to try to reach the famous bell tower. There is a legend that says that during the winter season you can still hear the bells ringing, although they were actually removed on July 18, 1950, a week before the church was demolished and the lake will be formed.