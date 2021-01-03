A lost resident of Moscow was rescued in the mountains on the territory of the Gagra district of Abkhazia. This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic, report RIA News and Interfax…

Rescuers said the 52-year-old Russian went on a mountain hike the day before. On Saturday, January 2, it became known that a tourist got lost in the area of ​​Mamzishkha Mountain. Employees of the search and rescue squad of the Ministry of Emergency Situations found the lost man and took him to the city of Gagra.

Earlier it was reported about Russians with children who had to be rescued from a snow drift in Serbia. Tourists traveled by minibus through the mountains in the west of the country, but got stuck in the snow and could not get out on their own. They had to be evacuated by a team of Serbian firefighters and rescuers.