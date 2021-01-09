Although it has been eight months since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 was lost when flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board, the plane has not yet been officially declared missing. The governments of Malaysia and Australia will set a date to take that formal step, before the end of the year, so that the families of the 227 passengers (most of them Chinese) and the 12 crew members can collect full insurance compensation, as explained. this week the airline’s commercial director, Hugh Dunleavy.

Some relatives of the victims, such as New Zealand Danica Weeks, have rejected a partial compensation offered by the airline of about 40,000 euros. According to the Montreal Convention, they would be entitled to about 140,000 for each victim. In court they could accomplish much more. But what families (and the global aeronautical community) want is to know what happened on March 8.

Various lawsuits (civil and criminal) have been filed in China and France. The last one was filed in Malaysia 10 days ago by the family of one of the passengers, Jee Jing Hang, who directly accuse the Malaysian authorities of negligence. Because they took time to start the search, because they did not report that a military radar had detected it outside its route, because two passengers were on board with stolen passports …

The father and husband of three of the four French nationals, Ghyslain Wattrelos, tries to raise money for an alternative investigation. Wattrelos lost his wife Laurence, 51, and two of their three children Ambre, 13, and Hadrien, 17. The fourth French victim, Zhao Yan, 18, was Hadrien’s friend and partner at the French Lyceum from Beijing. “We have lost confidence in the official investigation. It contains too many inconsistencies and contradictions, and too often has ended up on false good leads.

Australian President Tony Abbot has been branded as reckless in parliament for having said in April that he had “great confidence” that some signals detected corresponded to black boxes. It was a new fiasco. Those good false leads led nowhere and the search has moved hundreds of kilometers south of that area.

The Official version of the event MH370 says that the Boeing 777 disappeared from air traffic controllers’ radars 38 minutes after take off; someone on board disconnected the communication systems; a military radar detected the plane, which would have already changed course, over the Malaysian peninsula, and would have headed for the Indian Ocean; An Inmarsat satellite received seven transmissions from the plane up to seven and a half hours after takeoff. The search engine did not go live until more than four hours later.

There is still no global calculation of how much the search has cost in these eight months but Australia has already budgeted 89.9 million Australian dollars (63 million euros) in this fiscal year and the next for operations (it is, to some extent , forced to collaborate since the accident occurred, supposedly in his maritime rescue area). Malaysia, which until August had spent around 10 million euros, signed an agreement with Australia (which has not been made public) to cover part of the new expenses.

But the cuts are also reaching the antipodes and in the annual report of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) its director, Martin Dolan, hurts that “last March at the same time” being asked to “make tough decisions about their personnel and resources” they were tasked with their “biggest challenge”: finding the MH370. The Government granted them additional funds (9.5 million more than the previous year) but in the summer they had to participate in another large-scale investigation: that of the other Malasya Airlines flight, MH17, shot down over Ukraine, in which 38 were traveling. Australian citizens or residents.