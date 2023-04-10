What happened?
- The support service “Alarm Phone”, which is active in rescue operations for migrants in the waters of the Mediterranean, said, on Sunday, that it had received a call from the boat, which sailed from Tobruk in Libya last night, and that it had informed the authorities.
- AlarmPhone confirmed that no rescue operation has been launched yet.
- “The boat’s passengers are in panic, and a number of them need medical care. The boat has run out of fuel and its base is filled with water, while its captain has left it and there is no one on board who can guide him,” according to the support service..
- The boat is currently in Malta’s search and rescue area.
Find the boat
- The German NGO “Sea-Watch International” said on its Twitter account that it had found the boat, and that two merchant ships were near it..
- The authorities in Malta asked the two ships not to carry out a rescue operation, and that one of the two ships was only asked to refuel the boat.
- It was not yet possible to contact the authorities in Malta for comment, according to Reuters.
Tragedies never end
- Riskship, another German non-governmental organization, said on Sunday that at least 23 migrants died last night in another boat crash in the Mediterranean..
- She said on Twitter that she discovered 25 people in the water during a rescue operation, and managed to rescue only 22 and recover two bodies.
- Riskship confirmed that it had been informed of the drowning of about 20 others earlier.
- Last week, the “Geo Parents” ship of the charity Doctors Without Borders rescued 440 migrants off the coast of Malta, after a complex operation that took 11 hours in rough seas..
- The authorities announced the loss of at least 23 African migrants, and the death of 4 others, on Saturday, after two boats sank off the coast of Tunisia, while trying to reach Italy..
