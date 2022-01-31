Direct

Keylor Navas clears the ball against Hirving Lozano, this Sunday, January 30, at the Azteca stadium. Eduardo Verdugo (AP)

El Tri has fallen into a puddle. Coach Tata Martino’s pupils forgot to enjoy football and now they struggle to score a goal. Against Costa Rica they did one, but it was illegal. The Mexicans couldn’t beat themselves and therefore Keylor Navas who kept everything 0-0. Fortunately for the Mexican team, they remain third in the tie, tied in points with the United States and with a unit above Panama.

Ochoa, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo (Gerardo Daniel Arteaga Zamora, min. 61), Luis Rodríguez, Héctor Moreno, Carlos Rodríguez (Orbelín Pineda, min. 45), Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez (Luis Romo, min. 45), Rogelio Funes Mori (Henry Martin, min. 61), Jesús Corona (Ernesto Vega, min. 73) and Hirving Lozano Keylor Navas, Keysher Fuller, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Kendall Waston, Celso Borges (Juan Pablo Vargas, min. 74), Alonso Martínez, Gerson Torres (Jefry Valverde, min. 62), Tejeda (Daniel Chacón, min. 84) , Youstin Salas and Campbell goals Yellow cards Alonso Martínez (min. 12), Keysher Fuller (min. 38), Luis Rodríguez (min. 49) and Héctor Moreno (min. 80) See also "Zhilischnik" in Moscow offered defaulters for housing and communal services to buy private houses

Mexico played in an Azteca stadium with only 2,000 fans, all invited by the Federation itself and its sponsors. The capacity limitation was due to one of the punishments for the homophobic shout of “puto” when the rival goalkeeper cleared. At the end of the game, everyone booed Tata Martino’s team.

Martino shook up his lineup a bit to get Hirving Lozano back down the left flank. The strategist, who clings to his ideas, left on the bench a left back who has gained mileage at Genk in Belgium and the right Julián Araujo, a promising player trained in the USA. In his place was Jesús Gallardo, with a lack of concentration. The right side, Luis chaka Rodríguez was still without fuel. Lozano tried on more than three occasions to shoot on goal. And the Argentine strategist accompanied him with Jesus tecatito Corona, who added color to a Mexican team that plays on a gray scale.

At minute 31, Corona threw a pipe, like those that Ronaldinho patented, and Rogelio Funes Mori scored an illegitimate goal because he was out of place. Despite the fact that there was no legal goal, El Tri was beginning to wake up a bit. But that was also their sin because they left the midfield and defense very weak when they went on the attack. Costa Rica took advantage of the gaps left by Héctor Herrera and Edson Álvarez due to poor coordination. Celso Borges had, before the end of the first half, a header that ended in Guillermo Ochoa’s gloves.

Herrera tried to remedy his poor performance with a free kick; Navas, to his regret, did not allow it. First time, for the Mexican oblivion. Tata Martino made necessary changes to her eleven, although without touching Herrera: Carlos Rodríguez and Edson Álvarez left; Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda, Celta de Vigo’s latest signing, entered with task.

chaka Rodríguez surprised himself when he shot a cross that ended up off the crossbar defended by Keylor Navas. Hirivng Lozano continued to do his thing, missing long-distance shots and Funes Mori was left without having another shot on goal. Luis Romo, a midfielder with an Olympic bronze medal, had a volley shot that ended in the Navas post. The revulsive Mexicans were Henry Martín and Alexis Vega in the attack, although they still could not find the way to the goal. Vega tried to disguise himself as Hugo Sánchez with an attempt at a Chilean, but there was nothing. No ideas, no last minute goal.

the tri won in extremis against a weak Jamaica (1-2). Without liking and without the offense working, Tata Martino’s team has achieved victories in the tie. The problem, however, is that they have fallen against the two most demanding rivals in the Concacaf zone: the United States (2-0) and Canada (1-1 and 2-1). Mexico will face Panama (Wednesday, February 2, 9:00 p.m.) in a match that decides if they shake off the pressure or if they start to worry about a place in Qatar.

