Brontë artifacts have a way of making dramatic comebacks.

In 2011, a miniature book created by 14-year-old Charlotte Brontë sparked a bidding war that exceeded a million dollars.

In 2016, the Brontë Parsonage Museum announced that he had located a book full of scribbles and inscriptions of Brontë’s children (including an unknown poem by Charlotte) that had survived a shipwreck.

The Brontë family copy of “A History of British Birds” by Thomas Bewick, which appears in “Jane Eyre”. . Photo Sotheby’s via The New York Times.

And now, a treasure trove of Brontë family manuscripts – unseen for a century – will be auctioned by Sotheby’s as part of what the auction house advertises as the sale of a legendary one. “lost library“From Treasures of British Literature.

The Honresfield Library, a private collection assembled by two Victorian industrialists that disappeared from public view in the 1930s, contains more than 500 manuscripts, letters, rare first editions, and other artifacts from various canonical authors, including manuscripts of “Rob Roy “by Walter Scott and” First Commonplace Book “by Robert Burns.

But it’s the Brontë material – based on the uproar surrounding previous Brontë auctions, and estimates for this one – that is likely to cause the most stir.

Among the highlights, which will be exhibited at Sotheby’s From New York June 5-9, you will find a manuscript of poems by Emily Brontë, with pencil editions by Charlotte.

The estimate is between 1.3 and 1.8 million dollars.

The book is full of annotations by Patrick Brontë, the father of the Brontë sisters. Photo Sotheby’s via The New York Times.

The hoard also includes family letters, first inscribed editions, and other relics that offer insight into life in the Brontë household, such as the highly annotated copy of Bewick’s “History of the British Birds” (appearing in the first scenes of “Jane eyre“).

Gabriel Heaton, a Sotheby’s specialist in English literature and historical manuscripts, called the Honresfield Library as the best I had seen in 20 years, and the Brontë archive as the most important to come to light in a generation.

“The life of these sisters is simply extraordinary“he said during a video interview, before offering a first look at the materials. Looking at the manuscripts” brings you back to the incredible moment when you had these brothers doodling in the parsonage. “

Claire Harman, author of “Charlotte Brontë: A Fiery Heart,” said she had been “hyperventilating” since learning of the auction, which will be held online in July, after additional previews in London and Edinburgh, Scotland.

“It is absolutely impressive,” he said.

“Scholars and readers know that these things exist, but they are forgotten when they are in private hands. It is like Sleeping Beauty: it is there but it is not.”

The Honresfield Library took shape not far from the parsonage, on the edge of the West Yorkshire moors, where Charlotte, Emily, Anne and his brother, Branwell (born 1816-1820), created elaborate shared imaginary worlds.

It was assembled starting in the 1890s by Alfred and William Law, two self-made mill owners who had grown up less than 20 miles from the Brontë home in Haworth (now the Brontë Parsonage Museum).

The Laws’ collection, kept in their home library, Honresfield House, included what Heaton called “great country house books,” such as a First Folio of Shakespeare (sold long ago).

But the less typical brothers were also keen collectors of manuscripts, purchasing the Brontë lot from a dealer who had bought them directly from Charlotte’s widower.

William, the most serious collector, also made frequent visits to Haworth to buy family heirlooms that had been saved by neighbors and relatives.

After the death of the brothers (who never married), the collection passed into the hands of a nephew, who allowed access to select scholars and had some objects made facsimiles.

But after his death in 1939, the originals were out of the public eye.

By the 1940s, the collection had become “almost impossible to locate“, as one expert put it at the time.

In recent decades, some objects in the collection, such as Charlotte’s desk (now in the Brontë Parsonage Museum), have been up for auction.

But the whereabouts of the restor is still unclear.

“When this material was first brought up to me, I thought, ‘Wait, maybe it’s that collection?” Recalls Heaton.

“Going to see him later was really a thrill.”

The vendors, who wish to remain anonymous, are descendants of the Laws’ family, he said.

The news that the newly appeared collection was would disperse in an auction he has not enthused everyone.

On Tuesday, the Brontë Parsonage Museum issued a statement calling for the Brontë material to be “preserved intact for the nation” and lamenting “the narrow commercialization and privatization of heritage.”

The material from Emily Brontë’s hand is particularly rare.

There is no manuscript of “Wuthering Heights “, which was published in 1847, the year before his death from tuberculosis.

Only two letters from him are known, Heaton said.

The material to be sold at Sotheby’s includes some of the “diary notes” that Emily and Ana wrote to each other on their birthdays.

One of Emily’s, from 1841, orders Ana to read it later, when she turns 25.

There are also 1840 letters from the lesser-known Brontë, Branwell, including one to Hartley Coleridge, the son of Samuel Taylor Coleridge, which contains copies of his verses and describes his literary ambition (never realized).

But the star article is the manuscript of 31 poems by Emily’s hand, dated February 1844.

Not only does he keep his verses as he wrote them, Harman said, but he played a crucial role in boosting the literary careers of the three sisters.

Emily had secretly written her poems, without intention of publishing them.

But in 1845, the story goes, Charlotte stumbled upon them by chance and found them extraordinary.

“Nothing better has ever been written,” reads a pencil annotation, possibly from Charlotte, at the bottom of the manuscript.

Emily, although initially angered, agreed to include them in a self-funded volume of poetry by the three sisters, using the pseudonyms of Currer, Ellis, and Acton Bell.

That volume, published in 1846, only sold two copies.

However, it prompted the sisters to start work on their novels, which became a sensation, sparking intense speculation about the true authors behind the pseudonyms – and the broader Brontë-mania that continues today.

“If this manuscript is the one Charlotte surreptitiously looked at, it was a witness to that tense scene between the sisters, as well as a literary relic,” Harman said.

The literary history of the Brontës “only came about because they started the show with those poems.”

The Sotheby’s collection includes other objects that provide a glimpse of everyday life in the parsonage.

During the video interview, Heaton flipped through the family copy of Bewick’s “History of British Birds”, which is filled with annotations by Patrick Brontë, the father of the brothers.

In the first scenes of “Jane eyre“Jane flips through the book in search of an imaginative refuge from her bleak circumstances.

In real life, the brothers used it as a model to practice drawing, while Patrick filled it in with practical notes on which species are good to eat.

The scooter, a kind of duck, apparently tastes like “a mixture of beef and red herring.”

The collection also includes books inscribed by Charlotte and other family members to Martha Brown, the daughter of a family friend, who moved in with the family when she was 11 years old, becoming a housekeeper.

Among them is a first edition of “Jane Eyre”, inscribed by Patrick, and a home guide inscribed by Charlotte.

There are also first editions of Ana’s novel “Agnes Gray” and Emily’s “Wuthering Heights”.

Today, Sotheby’s estimate for the couple is $ 280,000 to $ 425,000.

At the time, the sisters were angered by the work of the publisher, riddled with typographical errors.

Heaton pointed out another flaw in the “Wuthering Heights” copy: Some page sets are bounds out of order.

“This works in favor of the story we know about the publication of the novel,” he said.

“It is a precious test.”

