Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al Wasl imposed a 1-1 positive draw against Al Ain, in the match that was held at Hazaa Bin Zayed Stadium, as part of the 12th round of the ADNOC Professional League, and with this result, Al Ain raised its score to 19 points in seventh place, while the Panthers reached point 22 in fifth place.

Both teams entered the atmosphere of the match from the start; Without the usual periods of feeling the pulse, the advantage of possession tended to the eye, so that Laba Kodjo translated the advantage of the owners of the land; From the first attacking attempt, he scored the first goal in the 8th minute, from an elaborate cross pass from Sufyan Rahimi.

Fabio Lima managed to score the equalizer in the 33rd minute; Fabio Lima returned to score against Al Ain in the Professional League after an absence since 2017.

After that, the guests became active and threatened the goal with a second shot in the 36th minute, and Al Ain goalkeeper Khaled Essa succeeded in blocking it. Amid offensive activity from the hosts in the remaining moments of the first half, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Al Ain entered the second half with intense pressure; In search of the goal of progress, while Al Wasl showed a balanced form between defense and attack, and Sufyan Rahimi threatened Al Waslawi with a scissor that missed the net in the 70th minute.

Al Wasl relied on the weapon of rapid offensive transformations; In light of Al Ain players advancing the attack in the final minutes of the match, Fabio Lima fired a powerful shot from outside the penalty area in the 81st minute, Khaled Essa succeeded in blocking it brilliantly with the help of the post; To miss a close opportunity to snatch the three points from the guests.

In the end, the match ended with a 1-1 draw between the two teams. Al Ain tied in 3 consecutive matches in the Professional League for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.