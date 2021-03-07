Second B Andres ribon

After the first joy of the season for the victory in La Constitución against Yeclano Deportivo, Lorca Deportiva is already thinking about Recreativo Granada. It’s another anticipated finale after all these months’ work has begun to pay off. Although if Lorca Deportiva does not win today, they will see it all black again, since even a draw would be a bad result due to the need to achieve another victory.

The Granada subsidiary is another direct rival, third to last in the table and one of the two teams that the Lorca players could overcome in this final stretch of the first phase. The Granada players have 17 points and Lorca Deportiva would get to five if they manage to add the three at stake between them. With a blue and white victory, in addition, the goal average would be for Asensio’s men, since in the first round they tied one at Artés Carrasco.