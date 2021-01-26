It is one of the three proposals that have been submitted to the contest that will be resolved by the Ministry of Justice tomorrow Infographic of the design of Enrique Miñarro who opts to write the project of the Palace of Justice.

The competition for the award of the drafting and construction management of the construction project of the Palace of Justice in Lorca will be resolved tomorrow, Wednesday by the Ministry. Only three designs have participated in the call, which was put out to tender for 600,000 euros.

One of them has been prepared by the architect from Lorca, Enrique Miñarro, who explained to LA VERDAD that his proposal proposes to raise the building, create a square at street level, respect and protect the subsoil and integrate the pre-existing facades, of great historical value.

His goal, he said, is that the architecture of the new Palace of Justice “respects the historical environment and is sustainable in terms of energy and maintenance.” To do this, he has designed a patio with a green area in the center of the square that will allow light to pass into the interior rooms and a green roof that will protect the upper part of the building from direct solar impact.

The outside area incorporates a golden aluminum «skin of slats» whose arrangement allows the passage of frontal light. The construction project for the new judicial headquarters has a budget of 16.5 million euros and the works will be awarded at the end of the year.