Education has the function distribute knowledge valid in society for its sustainability. In the knowledge society, it defines the future of society and also that of people.

Education has the triple objective to train for personal development, for citizenship and for productivity. It is aimed at training autonomous people in their personal and social life, capable of participating in increasingly qualified undertakings, with self-motivation and innovative capacity.

The emphasis is on the formation of the Complex thinking (systemic, technological) that allows productive insertion in a world in permanent change, marked by digital technologies, in constant evolution.

The educational offer must include lifelong learning opportunities to enrich personal trajectories throughout life.

The continuous training of adults accompanies the multiple possible trajectories and facilitates the necessary personal reconversion, in a world of high competitiveness and permanent change in the labor / employment market.

Current school systems not enough. The supply of knowledge must be structured through education systems transformed into complex ecosystems, which are presented as a constellation of offers of learning opportunities, produced by various providers, among which the most important – from the point of view of management and of the regulation for quality assurance in relation to the ‘sense’ – is the state.

Learning opportunities are not restricted to the school system, nor to the formal educational system (universities). The knowledge society, which relies on social networks, has diversified national and international channels for the distribution of knowledge, making them much more permeable and accessible.

Everyone must learn to learn and, concomitantly, everyone must learn to teach. This capacity is thus distributed throughout the population, taking into account the variety of existing learning spaces.

There are, on the other hand, solidly trained learning professionals capable of solving the specific situations in which their intervention is necessary.

This prospective look does not forget the debts of the past expressed in the high level of deterioration of the basic knowledge of our population (functional illiteracy, repetition and desertion, low learning achievements).

To face it, diverse training strategies must be generated that are transformed into learning opportunities adapted to different personal needs, to all stages of life, and to regional demands.

There are procedures that take into account the necessary adaptations and compensations to ensure equity and increase educational justice in society.

This conversation is already present in the world. Referring to Education 2020, in 2011 the World Bank says: “The expression ‘education system’ generally refers to schools, universities and training programs that provide educational services. In the new strategy, this term is related with a broader concept. It includes the full range of learning opportunities available to children, youth and adults, whether provided or funded by the state or by non-state entities such as individuals, private companies, community organizations or religious organizations. It includes those opportunities that are considered formal programs as well as non-formal programs. It also includes a full range of participants: teachers, trainers, administrators, employees and (potential) users, whose collective choices and whose ‘voice’ drives the way the system works.

This intangible, which is learning, has great capacities for organizing its environment. As UNESCO (2005) says: “The phenomenon of learning is destined to become general in our societies at all levels, and it is also called upon to structure the organization of time, work and the life of institutions”.

Taking the social mandate of “learn to learn” for everyone What the direction to follow, as the vision that indicates the path towards which to direct the gaze, the relevant question changes: it no longer focuses the interest on how many schools there are, how many students within them, how many teachers and of what type are required, but the panorama to be able to wonder what and how many are the significant learning opportunities that a society offers (throughout life for all its inhabitants), be they under the format of the old model (the school) or in other formats, which we can refer to as learning environments.

The author of this column is a sociologist. Former Undersecretary of Programming of the Ministry of Culture and Education of the Nation.