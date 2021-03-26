Cayetana Guillén Cuervo and Ayoub El Hilali.

Islamist terrorism is the subject that ‘Open Doors’ navigates. Cayetana Guillén Cuervo and Ayoub El Hilali star in this montage that aims to break with clichés, prejudices and unfounded opinions through a dialogue between two people, members of two opposing communities. A text by Emma Riverola in which the actors, under the direction of Abel Folk, relate a conflict full of questions that begins when, on a night marked by tragedy, a woman opens her doors to the unknown. A work that stirs emotions and generates debate.