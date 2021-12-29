About 1 million Dutch people have a rare condition. As a result, it is often complicated to make the correct diagnosis and find the right treatment. In this series, experts by experience talk about the impact of this. After six months, we look back at their stories. What stands out and what can we learn?











The big challenge with many rare diseases is the lack of awareness. Typically, more money and attention goes to research focused on better-known diseases. It is also less likely that a doctor has seen someone with the same condition before. As a result, it often takes longer before it is clear what is going on, and it is often difficult to find the right treatment after the diagnosis.

All this makes assertiveness important. For example, Bendert de Graaf (44), whose son Jayke (8) has Bardet-Biedl syndrome, advised other parents to be a bit cheeky. “Otherwise it is difficult to get things done. And don’t take everything for granted.” Or take Carin Hagen (55), who struggles with mastocytosis. Is her doctor too busy while she is in a lot of pain? Then she herself calls the expert at the hospital. ,,You become a bit more assertive, in my twenties I didn’t do all that yet.”

Adinda Diekstra.



It requires a lot of searching and insisting, but if that leads to better treatment, for example, it makes a huge difference. As with Adinda Diekstra (35), who talked about the blood clotting disorder FVII deficiency: ,,I feel like I have two lives. One where I regularly walked with crutches, often had pain, missed every gym class and many a school trip. And a life in which I am hardly a patient anymore and can live like any normal person, provided I treat myself well.”

Resilience

What is striking in all stories is the great resilience of people. Even in the worst situations imaginable, like knowing your child won’t grow old. “We have always been very positive,” said Yvonne Engels (57), whose son Christof died at the age of 26 from the effects of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. ,,Not as in: we have to be happy all the time. But by always looking at what we could do for him, and what he could do himself.”



Quote

Of course I often cry. The pain is there every day. I want to go through life as a healthy person, I’m young, missed a lot Sharon Postulart

Or take Sharon Postulart (24), who talked about Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS). Hypermobility makes everything go out of hand for her, all day long. In addition, she suffers from fatigue, stomach and intestinal complaints and heart and blood pressure complaints, as a result of which she quickly faints.

“Of course I often cry. The pain is there every day. I want to go through life as a healthy person, I am young, have missed a lot. But I try to see what I can do. At first I couldn’t hold a shopping bag, now I exercise every week.”

And Ton Bunnik (66), who suffers from Lynch syndrome, is not deterred even after three cancer diagnoses. After sebaceous gland cancer and colon cancer, he now struggles with prostate cancer. His vision of the future is now ‘somewhat limited’, but he is not guided by that. “My energy capacity is about 50 percent, but within that I do everything I want.”

honest and open

At the same time, everyone is also honest about the challenges and difficult moments. It was for Miriam Blondeau (38), mother of Emmie (5) with Prader-Willi syndrome, a reason to tell her story openly: ,,I sometimes miss that other parents are no longer open about it. That makes you feel quite alone.”

Jamy Scheerhoorn-Pullen.



Also Jamy Scheerhoorn-Pullen (37), who struggles with the antiphospholipid syndrome, does not make things rosier than it is. She is also positive and enjoys life, especially her daughter. ,,But I don’t have a positive view of the future. I am not going to grow old with this.”

Talking about it more can help in dealing with a condition. With loved ones, fellow sufferers or, as Jamy does every week, a psychologist or psychiatrist. “Precisely because I can complain there for an hour about how bad it is, I don’t always burden my environment with negative things. And I can also just be who I am. I am not only my illness.”



Quote

This story is another way to bring awareness to the disease Arjan Weasel

Talking about it and contacting fellow sufferers or peers is often referred to as helping. It also motivates many to be active in interest groups. And to share their story. Spinocerebellar ataxia is often lonely because everything is so uncertain and many people don’t know it. Arjan Weasel (39). “This story is another way to bring awareness to the disease.”

Future

It is a frequently asked question: how do you see the future? But also a loaded question, especially if you are struggling with a serious condition. Some people look more positively at the future than others, but what most comes to the fore: don’t focus too much on it.

Anouk Dekker with daughter Jane.



“Out of self-protection I am not too concerned with the future,” said Anouk Dekker (39), mother of Jane (7) who has Shwachman-Diamond syndrome. ,,At any moment there can be a new challenge that we take on together. But: as long as things go well, there is peace. That keeps us going.”

Sandra Monnens (33), who saw her wish to have children sabotaged by trophoblastic disease, and her partner also do not look too far ahead. “I’ve learned that it doesn’t make sense. It is better to cherish what you have now than to long for something you have no control over. During the disease process, our desire to have children was really in the foreground. Now we are very okay with life as it is.”



