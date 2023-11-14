The history of the separation of Texas from Mexico in 1836 is a complex and controversial chapter. At the heart of this conflict lies a strategic miscalculation that led to the loss of a significant portion of territory for Mexico.. Through a series of key events and factors, Anglo-Saxon colonization and political tensions sparked a war that culminated in the independence of the Texan territory and its eventual annexation to the United States.

Mexico encouraged the colonization of Anglo-Saxon families. “The Mexican government, in its desire to populate and develop Texas, granted free land and tax exemptions to Anglo settlers. As a result, between 1821 and 1835, the population of Texas rose from 3,500 to 30,000, of which about 80 percent were Anglo-Saxons,” according to David J. Weber, author of the article “The Colonization of Texas” (1991).

Colonization, although driven by the need for development, led to tensions between Anglo-Saxon and Mexican settlers. The perception of favoritism towards Anglos generated discontent among Mexican settlers, while the Anglos, in turn, resisted Mexican influence in Texas. “The Anglo settlers, who were Protestant and spoke English, had a very different culture than the Mexican settlers, who were Catholic and spoke Spanish. These cultural differences led to tensions between the two groups,” argues David M. Pletcher in ” The Mexican-American War” (1997).

Harry McArdle thus represented the Battle of San Jacinto, after which Mexico lost the territory of Texas in 1836.

Factors leading to the annexation of Texas to the US

Tensions escalated in 1835 when Anglo settlers rebelled against the Mexican government, triggering the Texas War. Three main factors contributed to this rebellion:

Mexican government policies: The government imposed policies considered oppressive by Anglo settlers, such as the ban on slavery and restrictions on Anglo immigration. Desire for annexation to the United States: Many Anglo settlers in Texas advocated joining the United States, which fueled discontent and rebellion. Uneven population growth: The increase in the Anglo-Saxon population exacerbated cultural and political tensions as their influence became more evident. military superiority: The war culminated in the victory of Anglo settlers at the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, marking the independence of Texas and its annexation to the US.

The key strategic error on the part of the Mexican government lay in underestimating the long-term implications of encouraging Anglo-Saxon colonization. The policy of attracting settlers to populate and protect Texas resulted in significant demographic changecreating an Anglo-Saxon majority that yearned for independence.

Texas independence in 1836 led to the creation of a self-governing nation, but the lack of recognition by the Mexican government and the subsequent annexation to the United States in 1845 sealed the definitive loss of Texas to Mexico. This chapter, although complex, highlights the importance of understanding demographic and political dynamics in strategic decision making at the government level.