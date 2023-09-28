She could have simply stayed in office, the BMW R 1250 GS. Famous motorcycle with a subscription for success, bestseller for years, most popular maxi travel enduro and holder of market leadership not only in Germany. But of course standing still is not conceivable; progress must come into its own. It’s not like the others are sleeping either. On the contrary, they are putting pressure on you.

So a successor. After the usual secrecy with rumors and increasingly leaking facts, it has now been opened for viewing and touching for the first time; the trade press will be allowed to drive for the first time in mid-October. If you take a closer look at the motorcycle and read what the manufacturer writes about it on many pages of press releases, it becomes increasingly clear that the new R 1300 GS is a completely newly developed machine.