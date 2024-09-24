The State of Play was the perfect space for announcements that excited fans, which included the reveal of certain remasters, as well as new games that included collections of RPG releases that were thought to have been abandoned in ancient times. However, there was no shortage of big news, and with that a trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguardsince we saw one of their bosses.

Here is the video:

This trailer gave us a glimpse of a boss fight, where Rook, the protagonist, is able to command his team to perform certain actions. This is not a turn-based RPG, but it will be possible to give certain instructions to the characters that accompany us on the adventure.. Likewise, the preview focused on the Mage class, which has quite powerful spells. For those who don’t know, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an upcoming role-playing video game developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts. The Veilguardthe fourth main game in the Dragon Age franchise, will be the sequel to Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has a planned release for October 31 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Via: State of Play