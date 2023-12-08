Eyes contemplate our “microcosm” and overlook our “earth”, which faces many challenges, in the Sustainability Pavilion in Expo City Dubai, which is hosting the global event “COP 28” until the 12th of this month. The pavilion, with these models, publishes messages expressing concerns. Our planet, and spreads awareness among visitors of all ages and nationalities, ringing alarm bells about practices that threaten beautiful nature, and plastic waste that harms everything on land, as well as all creatures in the sea, which requires the solidarity of all, and the cooperation of all hands in order to search for alternatives, and take Responsible choices that take into account the environment, for a sustainable future.