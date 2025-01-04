It is often said that the breakfast It is the most important meal of the day since it is where we are going to ingest a large part of the vitamins and nutrients that we are going to need to perform during the day. Although it is a widely repeated phrase, the reality is that there is no consensus among experts since everything can depend on vital rhythms or personal preferences.

Still, there are people who give it great importance. What is a fact is the need to carry a healthy and balanced diet to be able to receive all the energy and caloric intake that our body needs to function correctly.

In an article published on ‘CNBC’, Dan Buettnerknown as ‘the sage of longevity’ and creator of the ‘blue zones’ has explained what, in his opinion, could be the healthiest breakfast in the world.

He discovered it in a town called Nicoya, in Costa Rica. The author has spent the last 20 years studying the habits of people who live to be 100 years old.









The healthiest breakfast, according to this expert

The healthiest breakfast in the world, according to Buettner, consists of a hearty plate of spicy beans with some corn dough tortillas and a mixture of onion, red peppers and local herbs.

This expert explains that all ingredients that have multiple properties. Corn tortillas are a source of carbohydrates. In addition, the dough is mixed with wood ash, which according to this expert provides vitamin B and helps release amino acids.

On the other hand, black beans contain antioxidants, potassium and vitamin B, which help regulate insulin or reduce blood pressure. Together with rice, “they create the complete protein, all the amino acids necessary for human sustenance.”

The mixture of vegetables with spices gives this dish anticancer, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This expert explained that he saw how this breakfast was already beginning to be prepared first thing in the morning, which the locals combine with a coffee made with beans from a local variety provides a boost of antioxidants and caffeine.

It is an inexpensive breakfast that, although it may not be suitable for everyone, Buettner describes as the “longevity dish.”