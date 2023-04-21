A father with his son in an illustrative photograph. Johner Images (Getty Images)

Women’s participation in the labor market was hit hard by the pandemic and lockdowns, worsening the inequality that already existed. Although some improvements began to be seen in 2022, according to the most recent data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), for every 100 employed men there are only 67 women and female unemployment is 15%, compared to 8.6% in the men.

With the aim of reducing these gaps, to which are added the disparity in income or the greater burden of women in unpaid care work, the labor reform filed by the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, dedicates a chapter to promote less violent and more equitable work environments. These are her main proposals:

Although since 2021 paternity leave went from 8 to 14 days, a significant advance, with the labor reform the Government proposes to continue advancing: by 2025 the leave time would reach 12 weeks. Thus, it would be close to the 18 weeks that mothers have. Magda Alberto, adviser on gender issues at the Ministry of Labor, explained to El País why they decided to include the measure, “that men can access this right is an affirmative action to close the gaps in care burdens that fall on women ”. For her part, Natalia Ramírez, professor of labor law at the Universidad de los Andes and co-founder of the project: ‘Worthy – money and work, pointed out that the measure is positive but raises several doubts regarding its implementation, “it is difficult to achieve adequately only because the law imposes it,” he points out. For the teacher, these measures should go hand in hand with others, such as benefits or incentives for employers who adopt these provisions.

In recent years, feminist movements have been waging an arduous battle for unpaid care work to be recognized, and from there, distributed more equitably. Since it is a highly feminized work, because 90.4% of those who assume this burden are women. UN Women warned that during the last two years the unpaid care work performed by women in the country has increased. Well, it went from 6 hours and 52 minutes in 2020 to 7 hours and 44 minutes in 2021, that is, 52 more minutes. Along the same lines, the reform proposes the right to more flexible working hours for those who have family members in their care. The objective, according to the project, is “to harmonize the family life of the worker or worker who has care responsibilities for minor sons and daughters, people with disabilities or serious illnesses or older people.” The proposal is that the worker can ask the employer for that flexibility, proving that she has care responsibilities. The employer would have 5 days to respond, and although it could be denied, it would have to argue, which could open the field for a review by the Ministry of Labor or even a debate on the right to flexibility before a judge. For Ramírez, it is essential to look for formulas to avoid that this possibility can encourage labor discrimination for those who have high care burdens, since these permits could generate a disincentive at the time of hiring. At the same time, the expert insisted on the need to move forward with the creation of the National Care System, led by Vice President Francia Márquez, so that the regulations can have a greater and better impact.

Workplace harassment has been on the rise in Colombia since in 2021 there were 2,427 cases, an increase of 108% compared to the immediately previous year, according to data from the Colombian Security Council. Although these are behaviors that Law 1010 of 2006 typifies, and for which it creates sanctions, in the more than 15 years since it was issued, it has not been enough to confront these attacks that particularly affect women. “We have not fully understood workplace bullying and we still do not know if the way in which we regulate it is the correct way. Sometimes workers are not fully aware of the behaviors that constitute harassment and even when they are aware they are afraid to file complaints against the harassers due to the adverse effects that these complaints may have on their employment,” said Professor Ramírez. Given this, the reform states that not only workers can be understood as victims of harassment, but also “interns and apprentices, volunteers, job seekers, job applicants, fired people, people who exercise authority , functions or responsibilities of an employer”. Additionally, it clarifies that the incident can occur in public spaces and through communications by technological means or “in any other place where it is shared as an extension of work obligations.” And it states that prevention actions, committee protocols and tools will be sought to address all gender-based violence that occurs in the world of work.

For Ramírez, the norm will only be effective to the extent that they resolve the problems of access to justice and it is clarified how it will materialize. In this sense, the Ministry inaugurated a gender inspection group a few months ago.

The reform proposes expanding the so-called reinforced labor stability, which prevents the termination of an employee’s employment contract except for fully proven just cause. This includes various types of employees, now including women who are pregnant or who have been mothers during the six months following childbirth. The protection extends to her partner in the event that the woman does not have a formal job, preventing the disincentive to hire women from being reinforced.

This was explained by Magda Alberto, who told El PaÍS that this crucial point arose from the conversations they held with different unions of workers. “We found that one of the things that is penalized in the world of work is pregnancy or childcare at an early age. In many business sectors they do not hire women for fear that they will become pregnant or in cases they are fired when that happens”.

A novel point is the promotion of equal representation in union organizations, a space where Minister Ramirez has worked for years. According to data from union census of 2017, only 41% of union members are women. He also mentions that the inclusion of LGBTIQ + people and people with disabilities will be promoted.

