Capcom has published a long video of Monster Hunter Wilds in order to illustrate the features of the gamewhich as we know will be available starting February 28th in the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Set up like a real one beginner’s guidethe film starts from the setting of this chapter and the characters we will have the opportunity to deal with during the campaign, with the team finding the young Nata and deciding to investigate the monster attack that devastated her village.

The group’s objective therefore becomes that of finding and defeating a particular creature: to do this we will be able to use the skills of different members of the Expedition Team; such as the crafty craftsman Gemma, who will not fail to create, repair and upgrade our equipment.

At this point the video focuses on the other teams that we will meet along the way, on the unreleased Monster Hunter Wilds scenarios and on the monsters that we will have the task of facing, some of which are completely new and deeply linked to specific areas.