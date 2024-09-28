We point out that the team led by Ryozo Tsujimoto did not explicitly mention 60 fps, but as pointed out by many users, including those who tried the game first hand at Gamescom, the build shown in the video shows a far superior fluidity compared to the demo for the public, which could therefore be an older build and/or which does not include a Performance mode for PS5 above 30 fps.

Capcom released a gameplay video of approximately 35 minutes Of Monster Hunter Wilds which shows for the first time actual gameplay set in the Scarlet Forest, including fights with the new monsters presented in recent days. What we saw goes around on base PS5 and with a framerate that it seems to aim for 60 fps albeit inconsistently.

There is still time to optimize performance

It must be said that in the video you can notice some more or less evident framerate dropsespecially in the Scarlet Forest areas and when the hunter engages monsters in battle. We are therefore far from the rock-solid 60 fps, although there are still several months left until the debut in stores which the Capcom team could exploit to further optimize performance on all platforms. In any case, this would seem to definitively deny the rumors circulated yesterday which spoke of a maximum target of 30 fps for the PS5 version of Monster Hunter Wilds. However, we are awaiting precise information from Capcom in the coming months.

Leaving aside the framerate issue, the video shows many previously unseen gameplay sequences, including the transition from the Windy Plains to the Scarlet Forest and the fights with Lala Barina, Uth Duna and the Congalala, as well as a series of details relating to the interactive elements of the map, fishing and much more.

We remind you that Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on PS5, Xbox Series February 28, 2025. Here are prices and details of all the digital editions available for pre-order.