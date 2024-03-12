According to the president, discussions must involve society, experts and users

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Monday (11 March 2024) that there is a need for a broad debate on the regulation of social networks in Brazil. According to him, the discussion should involve both society and experts.

“The social network is a benefit and a harm at the same time”declared in an interview with SBT. “It is necessary to have regulations that must be the result of a long debate with Brazilian society, with people who understand this subject, experts and users. Freedom of expression cannot be confused with the use of freedom to do evil”, he added.

According to Lula, social networks are a benefit “to the extent that it does” so that the user is not “a passive viewer” of events. “He becomes an active viewer, he gives his opinion on things, he gives his opinion on things, he communicates about things. This caused the world of communication to change”he said.

Regarding the negative points, the president cited the use of social networks to “make false accusations”. According to him, users can “create a negative image of people” It is “bullying”something he classified as “very” serious. “I know cases of people who killed themselves due to internet bullying”, he stated.

Lula said it is necessary to regulate the use of social networks “for this internet to be a communication instrument” It is “of knowledge” what “do good and help to do good things and not bad things”.

The president declared: “We must have prudence and the ability to listen. [A regulamentação] It is not something that is decided in the Supreme Court or something that is decided in Congress. It's something that has to be decided with debate in society, so that many people can give their opinion and so that we can have regulation that better serves society itself.”.

