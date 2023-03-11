Atomic Heart is a first-person action-adventure video game set in an alternate version of the Soviet Union in the 1950s. Many gamers looked forward to it being compared to the hit saga BioshockHowever, the reception upon its release was not as good as expected. The title has several problems that will be fixed with this patch.

A new update of Atomic Heart is available on all platforms i.e. PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Additional to the update, developer Mundfish and publisher Focus Home Interactive have provided patch notes for the update, revealing and detailing everything he does in the game. As you might expect, the update mainly consists of small fixes and gameplay tweaks for improvements, but now there are FOV adjustments as well, something players have been asking for.

While the details of the update, called Patch 1.3.4.0, are known, we don’t know what the various file sizes are for each platform, which means we can’t assure you how long it might take to download. For one thing, there’s no new content, indicating a smaller download, but the patch notes are quite extensive, so the file size may still be appreciable.

NEW ADDITIONS

Added field of view adjustments.

Fixed issues with ultrawide displays.

Fixed an issue where the default voiceover would be set to English after launching the game for the first time.

VISUALS AND AUDIO

Improved VFX for Vov/a6 death in frozen state.

Added sounds for jumping in Limbo.

Fixed issue with incorrect PM display in NORA repair provider with cartridge installed.

Fixed some environmental collisions before the final boss fight.

Fixed an issue with incorrect lighting flickering at the bottom of the screen when moving around the Chelomey location.

Fixed a flickering issue with the P-3 body in the Sechenov Center cutscene.

Fixed an issue where cartoons would sometimes not play.

Fixed an issue with incorrect loading of the first location in the VDNH.

Fixed an issue with incorrect loading of the Boiler Room after loading.

Fixed a plant concealment issue in the Pesticides location.

Fixed a lighting issue in a hotel in the village.

Added aiming sounds for the “Revolver Bolt Frame” MP ​​upgrade.

Fixed a sound issue in an elevator in the VDNH.

Fixed an environmental cloaking issue in the Maya Plisetskaya Theater.

Fixed a sound issue for the exit gate of the Proving Grounds (POLYGON 8).

Fixed an A-pose issue for mutant corpses.

Fixed a sound issue in an elevator in the Vavilov Complex Seaweed Workshop.

Fixed an issue with incorrect loading of the last room in the Magnetic Shock Absorption Zone.

MISSIONS

Improved mission markers in the VDNH

Fixed an issue with Tereshkova not advancing if you stand near the door

Fixed an issue with incorrect spawning of Plych in the Pavlov Compound morgue

Fixed an issue with an elevator in the Testing Area (POLYGON 10)

Fixed an issue with a sail in the Testing Area (POLYGON 10)

Fixed an issue with incorrect Rotorobot spawning in the VDNH

Fixed an issue with missing items

Fixed an issue with a save game in the Vavilov Compound tunnels

Fixed a crash issue when hitting the Plyusch in the Maya Plisetskaya Theater with a spin attack from Swede

Fixed an issue with getting stuck in the Testing Area (POLYGON 1)

Fixed an issue with incorrect quest item selection while having a large amount of resources

Fixed an issue with the quest item becoming the MARC ammo (“Fat Boy”)

Fixed an issue with starting the Limbo location

Fixed a crash issue when loading an automatch in the Seaweed Workshop

Fixed a crash issue after death by Natasha’s missile

Fixed an issue with the “She Sells Mustaches on a Beach” quest update

Fixed an issue with Black Vova’s health bar after an autoplay

Fixed an issue with the elevator doors in the Vavilov Complex Seed Bank

Fixed an issue with a door in the Testing Area (POLYGON 11)

Fixed an issue with being unable to re-enter after exiting through the main entrance to the VDNH just before the gate closes

Fixed an issue with a door not opening at the start of Limbo in the Pavlov Complex

Fixed an issue with doors not opening after killing the Plyusch and all enemies in the Testing Area (POLYGON 9)

Fixed an issue where the player loads through an autoplay at the edge of the level in the transition from an entrance to the tunnels in the Vavilov Compound

Fixed an issue where a part of the Sechenov’s Office area in the Chelomey would not load when going up in an elevator

Fixed an issue where a part of the Ceremonial Ramp area in the VDNH would not load

Fixed an issue where it is impossible to interact with the candle in the Thermarium boiler room if it is pushed behind the pipe support.

GAMEPLAY / OPEN WORLD

Fixed an issue with the Windbender Power Generators and the Dandelion CCTV System not being repaired by the Pchelas.

Fixed an issue with a missing KS-23 receipt.

Fixed an issue with the PEAR terminal not responding to interaction in a closed room in the VDNH.

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to open the map in the open world.

Fixed an issue where in some cases it was not possible to get out of the car.

Fixed collisions in many places to avoid getting stuck in an environment.

Fixed an issue with an inaccessible Chirper in the Vavilov compound Pesticide location.

Fixed an issue with consumable items in the weapon selection wheel.

Fixed an issue with displaying uninstalled PM upgrades.

Fixed an issue with displaying uninstalled MARC enhancements (“Fat Boy”).

Fixed an issue with loot disappearing after loading the game.

Fixed an issue where pieces of frozen dead enemies would become lootable.

SFixed an issue with missing map objects in Parque de la Amistad of the Peoples in the VDNH.

Fixed an issue where you would fall under the map when jumping on the reflector at the end of the magnetic shock absorption zone.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Fixed an issue with saving achievement progress.

Fixed an issue with achievement progress after restarting the game.

Fixed an issue with unlocking the “Scanner” achievement.

Fixed an issue with unlocking the “Atomic Heart” achievement.

Fixed an issue with unlocking the “Warlord” achievement.

Fixed an issue with searching/crafting MP not advancing the “Warlord” achievement.

Fixed an issue with the progress of the “Hot Head” achievement.

Fixed an issue with unlocking the “Cleanup” achievement.

UI

Fixed an issue with the NORA Repair Vendor UI.

Improvements have been made to the NORA Repair Vendor Storage UI for 16:10 and 21:9 aspect ratio monitors.

UI notifications for submitting objects to storage have been improved.

Skill activation UI has been improved.

Fixed an issue with the display of received loot getting stuck.

STABILITY

Performance has been improved in some areas.

Stability has been improved – some rare crashes have been fixed.

PC ONLY

Mouse acceleration has been disabled.

Fixed an issue with a soft crash when pressing the space key multiple times while using the NORA repair vendor.

