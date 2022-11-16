According to the “WABetaInfo” website, which follows up on “WhatsApp” news, the application is testing a new feature that allows users to use the same account on up to four devices at the same time.

The new feature is called “companion mode”, and it was activated for some users of the latest beta version of “WhatsApp” (2.22.24.18). When the user installs the application on a new phone, the option will appear in the three-dot menu in the upper right corner, allowing him to link to another device via QR code.

restructuring

Fadi Ramzi, a digital media expert and lecturer at the American University in Cairo, says, “This feature cannot be separated from a broader scene in which the Meta company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is witnessing something like a restructuring, after it faced a decline.” In recent years, due to the prolonged accusations of privacy violations and the spread of false information.

He explained that the aforementioned factors made many users refrain from Mita applications and services, in conjunction with the emergence of other applications that succeeded more in keeping pace with the technological acceleration, such as TikTok.

Ramzy explains, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “this feature is the heart of the new philosophy of the “Meta” company, which redirects its technical teams and energy towards direct messaging (WhatsApp and Messenger) as an alternative to social communication (Facebook and Instagram). Research and statistics indicate that users are moving from social networks to instant messaging services.

Another dimension, no less important, that Ramzi talks about is the desire of “WhatsApp” to win the competition with its competitors (Telegram – Signal – Viber) by knockout, by launching new features that distinguish it from the rest of its competitors, and then the application is the most attractive to users, and therefore the most It generates profits, and the latter is the focal point for any technology company.

And the “companion mode” feature is not completely new, but rather the same that allows the user to link the desktop version of “WhatsApp” to the smartphone.

This new feature is accompanied by other advantages, as the user can open all his messages and files on WhatsApp, regardless of the device from which he opens the application.

Digital media expert and lecturer at the American University in Cairo, Fadi Ramzy, believes that the new feature will achieve great success, attract new users to WhatsApp from competing applications, and increase the number of hours of activity on the application.

Ramzi also expects, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the new feature will be circulated to all users soon, and that WhatsApp will launch other advantages.