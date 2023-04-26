Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he had a “long and constructive” phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping and hoped it would give a boost to relations with Beijing.
“I had a long and constructive phone call with… President Xi Jinping,” he wrote on Twitter.
“I believe that this contact, along with the appointment of an ambassador of Ukraine to China, will give a strong impetus to strengthening our bilateral relations,” he added.
He did not immediately give any other details.
