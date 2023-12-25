A 6-year-old boy was put on the wrong plane after an airline made a huge mistake. What little Casper was the protagonist of was reminiscent of the story of “Home Alone”, the 1992 film in which Kevin, played by a very young Macaulay Culkin, is separated from his parents and ends up on a plane headed to New York. York instead of Florida.

In Casper's case, the child would have had to leave Philadelphia, alone, headed to Fort Myers, Florida, to go to his grandmother. It was Casper's first plane trip. His grandmother was waiting for him in Fort Myers, but when she didn't see him she asked the company, Spirit Airlines, where the child was. At first the staff were unable to explain what had happened, then they explained to her that the child probably hadn't had time to board, but the grandmother replied that it wasn't possible because she had traced her grandson and had confirmation that the child had checked in at the airport.

“These were – the woman told the local media – the worst moments of my life.” Luckily, after a few hours she received a phone call from Casper. Her nephew told her that he had landed but at the wrong airport, that is, in Orlando, four hours and more than 200 kilometers away.

The company apologized and offered to refund the flight. Casper eventually made it to his destination and reunited with his grandmother in time to spend Christmas. Case closed. Or maybe not. The child would have been traumatized and some say that the family could sue the company.