Pnrr and the Logistics Plan 4.0

The government report on the state of implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) it is a document of 146 pages (and 437 pages of annexes) which constitute a snapshot of how our country is spending 191.5 billion euros, the equivalent of 5 financial manoeuvres, just to fully understand its scope. The picture of the situation seems to be quite complicated with 118 measures (out of a total of 527) who experience weaknesses. Logistics is only present in 5 measures. Basically, these are measures related to the digitization of processes and the simplification of procedures. Together with these there are also relevant measures for energy and environmental aspects such as those to promote biomethane and hydrogen for the transport of goods as well. It’s not much but at least it would have been a start if these had been carried out in line with what was planned. And instead we are still at the starting point, even worse, we are taking steps backwards in the process of innovation and simplification of our country, avoiding the introduction of those reforms that could unlock its potential.

Pnrr, exports are worth 30% of GDP, but our logistics system is in 19th place for efficiency

The Logistic Performance Index which measures the efficiency of the global logistics industry relegates Italy to 19th place, after all European countries, including Switzerland. And the fact of not considering the strategic and economic weight of logistics is even more serious if it is true, as it is true, that over 30% of our GDP is due to exports. So Italy, a country that structurally lacks raw materials – which must therefore import in the most efficient and economical way for our companies – and which transforms them by creating branded products and precision mechanics which it then sells all over the world does not put logistics in first place among strategic industries. A choice, indeed a suicidal non-choice.

Pnrr and the necessary innovations

Our entrepreneurs who still consider it as a commodity to be purchased on a wild and unstructured market at the lowest price while just a few days ago the European Commission proposed measures aimed at making freight transport more efficient and sustainable, improving the management of the railway infrastructure, offering greater incentives to low-emission trucks and improving information on the greenhouse gas emissions of goods. The aim is to increase the efficiency of the sector, helping it contribute to the goal of reducing transport emissions by 90% by 2050, as set out in the European Green Deal, while allowing the EU’s single market to continue growing. Exactly the opposite of what we are doing in Italy.

We had defined the PNRR during its original formulation by President Draghi as a new Marshall Plan for Italy. We had given the urgent need to focus on ecological transition, digital transformation and upgrading of strategic infrastructures as indications from the sector’s stakeholders. The funds arriving from the Next Generation EU were supposed to constitute a unique and unrepeatable opportunity to finally be able to intervene, in the name of simplification, innovation and sustainability, on the competitiveness gap that has been penalizing our country for many years, especially in logistics. We had hoped that the PNRR would focus not only on the hardware of the mobility and transport system, but above all on the system’s software, always in a systemic and integrated vision of the country, since logistics is never an end in itself, but is always at the service of industry. The provisions included in the PNRR, including those concerning transport and logistics, should have been focused on initiatives aimed at increasing the capacity of the system by identifying projects capable of generating business opportunities, added value and, above all, qualified employment. And instead the PNRR has become a rambling collection of too many small-scale interventions or useless pharaonic works, and therefore the solution seems to be to spend the resources we borrow in a so-called Keynesian way, hoping that the construction of a bridge will drain sufficient investments capable of fulfilling the spending commitments with Brussels and at the same time faithfully creating wealth and efficiency of the system. But we know that this is not the case. Giving all the resources to companies under the direct or indirect control of the MEF shortens the time required for spending – not going through tenders – but it can never create the same positive effect of investments directed through a competitive competition for projects where it is necessary and not where an opportunity is seen.

In a country where 85% of goods travel by road, where there are over 88,000 third-party road haulage companies, where only less than 1% has a fleet with a number of vessels that can be defined as industrial, where the numerous rules and regulations are increasingly complex and articulated to make them in fact inapplicable, where it is still possible to transport goods with an unwritten contract, where we do not have a national sample and instead the antitrust has to chase after attempts to create monopolies or cartels starting from the large shipowners who are effectively integrating the various modes of transport by purchasing maritime terminals, railway companies, road haulage companies and even airlines. The PNRR is financed by the EU with 191.5 billion euros. Almost 60 billion are non-repayable and will not have to be repaid, while 122.6 billion are loans. Italy will have thirty years to return them to the EU with lower interest rates than those with which it is financed on the markets.

Pnrr, Italy’s deadlines

To receive the money from the PNRR, Italy must meet a series of deadlines every six months and from time to time ask the Commission to disburse one of the ten installments. We recall that the plan contains various reforms, for example to improve justice and public administration, and investments to build infrastructure, support the ecological and digital transition, and improve education and health. By the end of June 2026, our country will have to achieve 527 goals and objectives. The goals (milestones) are qualitative results, while the objectives (targets) are quantitative results.

Why don’t we prepare a consolidation plan for the logistics industry, making those changes and simplifications that honest companies in our country have been waiting for for a long time, with small reforms, targeted interventions such as the digitization of all transactions in order to prevent unfair practices that alter the market through the evasion and avoidance of VAT payments – to definitively counter this practice it would be sufficient to insert the reverse charge for all transport companies – going to make written contracts mandatory, tracing travel times (not just the km travelled), average speeds and waiting times for loading/unloading, recognizing the efficiencies of the platforms and infrastructures as happens for taxis waiting for the customer, automatically without the need for the carrier to request it in an absolutely asymmetrical context with the client. Ensure fair competition by checking in detail the refunds for excise duties deriving from the purchase of fuels in order to identify who, making unfair competition, uses marine or agricultural diesel or, even worse, smuggled. Five months ago, a note from the Government informed that “an agreement had been reached with the European Commission, as required by European regulations, for the revision of the national recovery and resilience plan. An important success that will allow more efficient management of the funds of the PNRR, to face the new needs and priorities arising following the recent international events, such as the war in Ukraine and the high energy price”. But to date, Italy has not yet presented an official proposal to the EU for the revision of the PNRR. The Freight Leaders Council confirms the indications given when preparing the PNRR by clamoring for our country to invest in an organic and synergistic Logistics Plan 4.0, which enhances the geopolitical position of our country through the creation of a real ecosystem with Italian industry. Financing and implementing an “end to end” system from the moment of acquisition of the raw material to the distribution of the finished product.

A system that is able to track not only the shipment but the single package to attribute a “carbon footprint” to each one able to help industry and consumers to start a healthy decarbonisation process in terms of circular economy. Then encourage the scrapping of 20,000 road haulage licenses and at the same time make a significant reduction in the cost of labor in the logistics sector. Apply all existing regulations and in particular that relating to joint and several liability in order to make the sub-conveyance processes transparent, without positional annuities and without exploiting the weakest link in the chain, the so-called little owner. Giving transparency to waiting times for loading and unloading – responsible for the shortage of drivers – through a telematic verification system by systematizing the positioning of the vehicles and the times of entry/exit from the infrastructure. And finally to implement a plan to promote intermodality through the interoperability of the various carriers through a common “data space”, going to finance no longer the supply of services but the demand for intermodal logistics, in order to stimulate the birth of new multimodal operators in competition with each other to offer the industry solutions that are ever closer to its needs. Whatever the government’s assessment, there is little time left: the definitive date by which Italy must communicate the changes it wants to make – to then start the negotiations – is 31 August. The risk is that by operating out of opportunity and not out of necessity, we could perhaps spend all the money that the Draghi government has booked with the European Commission but always leaving our country in 19th place in the ranking of logistics efficiency and certainly much more indebted than today.

* FLC chairman, Freight Leaders Council

Subscribe to the newsletter

