The OUR HOME SAFETY It is a very important aspect for our day to day. While the squatting and robberies in homes individuals do not stop increasing, the concern of many Owners It has not ceased in recent months. Now, there are many who think of measures to prevent these crimes from harming them and ensuring their protection is one of the first steps.

Important is starting with this security From the door itself of our house and, more specifically, from its lock. That is why more and more customers are committed to finding a bolt that allows them to safeguard the integrity of their home and, of course, feel safer when leaving the house.

However, what many do not know is that the lock of their home may not be as safe as they believe. Of this have now alerted in the Dasteur Tiktok account, a company dedicated to the 24 -hour locksmith who uses their social networks to give advice to those owners who want to maintain stability at home.

The notice of a locksmith to those who have a lock without security shield

In one of his last videos, one of the company’s locksmiths explained that there are some locks that can be less safe and easier to penetrate for criminals. These are those who only have a hype and are not provided with No security shield To prevent the thief from penetrating our lock.









«The first step to protect our door from any type of robbery is hide any type of information that the thief of our lock can obtain, ”explained the security specialist, showing an example of a door that does not have this prevention measure. «It’s more, is exposed to any skill attack. I can work here with anything, ”he revealed.

How can we prevent the lock of our house?

To prevent all this from happening to us at our door, this locksmith has given some keys that we must take into account: «How do we hide this? Well, with a security shield that, apart from defend it from attacksalso protects it from acquiring any type of information», Said the expert in locksmith.

Once this safety shield is implemented, we will hide the information of our door and avoid external attacks: «Post this, The thief does not know what cylinder is behind And we are already playing with a lot of advantage, ”he has shown.

All this security system for our door will help, according to the specialist, to prevent criminals from trying to enter our home: «When there is so much security it is not interesting to open themand that would make a lot of noise and neighbors would come out ».