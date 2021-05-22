Residents of Komi have shown the consequences of the ecological disaster due to the oil spill that occurred on May 11. It is reported on Saturday, May 22, REN TV…

They decided to check how the work is going on to eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

A local fisherman sailed several kilometers along the river near the village of Kolva and demonstrated how oil settles on bushes.

“All the oil hangs on the bushes, there must be a lot of oil inside. All the oil inside, the bushes are all black, ”the man says, demonstrating the consequences of the disaster.

The fisherman sarcastically noted that “everything is perfect, cleaned up.”

The fisherman continues to move along the river, but the situation does not change even after a few kilometers.

On May 21, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Alexei Kuznetsov was criticized by web users for choosing clothes to meet with residents of the Komi Republic. The head of the department arrived at the meeting wearing a jacket with the emblem of the Lukoil company, whose activities caused the deterioration of the environmental situation in the republic.

On May 17 in Komi, after an accident on the oil pipeline, an emergency situation (ES) was introduced in the Usinsk, Izhemsk and Ust-Tsilemsk regions. A regional level of response has been established. The emergency mode was introduced until further notice.

It was also reported that during the cleaning of the territory, almost 130 cubic meters were collected. m of contaminated soil. In the near future, technical and then biological reclamation will be carried out on the site. No more than 9 cubic meters fell into the water area of ​​the Kolva River. m of oil-containing liquid, work on its localization and collection was promptly started. There is no death of biological resources as a result of the incident. Used 30 tons of highly efficient sorbing materials that bind oil particles and thereby facilitate their collection.