Colima.- Roberto Chapula de la Moralocal deputy of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), was shot to death in the city of Colima during the night of this Monday, May 2.

According to the first reports, armed individuals attacked the deputy and one of his companions outside his house, located on Juárez Street, very close to Hidalgo Park. The victim’s companion was injured during the attack.

After the attack, the state authorities implemented a search operation to find those responsible for the crime, who shot at you from a car, according to official information.

The Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of Colima reported, through social networks, about the attack against the local deputy and his companion in the La Popular neighborhood. The agency added that the emergency teams that arrived at the scene confirmed the death of the politician.

The emergency bodies were given the task of transferring the person who was injured to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention. So far her identity is unknown.

“The SSP will collaborate with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) in the investigation to find the whereabouts and punish those responsible. We will continue to report on this fact, ”said the state agency.

In this regard, the governor of Colima, Indira Vizcaíno, condemned the events through her Twitter account, where she sent her condolences to the victim’s relatives and stated that the State Prosecutor’s Office will carry out the necessary actions to find those responsible for the crime.

“Regarding the unfortunate event that occurred today where the local deputy Roberto Chapula de la Mora lost his life, I want to express my most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I have asked the @FiscaliaColima to carry out all the pertinent investigations to find the cowards responsible,” said the official.

Similarly, Virgilio Mendoza Amezcua, leader of the PVEM in Colima, lamented the murder of Roberto Chapula and asked the authorities to report on what happened.

As Leader of the Green Party in Colima and as a friend of Mr. Roberto Chapula, I deeply regret the terrible events that occurred on Monday night in which he unfortunately lost his life. It will be up to the competent authorities to report on this unfortunate event, as well as to work on the corresponding investigation, ”he wrote on Facebook.

For his part, Christian Velasco Milanes, president of infocol, demanded that the authorities “get to work” to end the wave of violence that has plagued Colima in recent years.

“I am very sorry and strongly condemn the murder of my friend and father of my friends, Mr. Roberto Chapula De la Mora, may God have him in his holy glory and grant prompt resignation to his entire family. We must not normalize violence, it is time for the authorities to get to work and stop once and for all the insecurity in our State”, he stressed.