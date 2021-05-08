“It is a milestone.” This is how the president and founder of Akron defined, Alberto Gaviglio, having completed 50 years of existence. “We are very happy and pleased to have reached these 50 years with a good position for the products we make both in the domestic and foreign markets,” added Gaviglio, who was the forerunner, along with his brother, of this renowned Cordoba brand.

On May 2, 1971, Micrón began its industrial activities, marking the starting point of what is now Akron and Axion.

The first step was the manufacture and commercialization of a small piece for bearing adjustments that had great application in agricultural machinery and especially in harvesting machines, a thriving industry that had more than 20 factories in Argentina.

Alberto Gaviglio, president and founder of Akron.

Adapting and reinventing itself to the needs of the market throughout these 5 decades meant looking for new opportunities to go further. Thus, the company ventured into the manufacture of a wide variety of parts and pieces in great demand by the agricultural machinery industry.

In 1979 it began with the production of Milling Machines under the Fresar brand, an exportable good that had a good market in Mexico and other Latin American countries and thus achieved its desire to cross borders, setting the course for what was to come.

Due to its strong link with the livestock agricultural sector, Akron was born in 1998 with a focus on the design, manufacture and marketing of machinery for harvesting, post harvest, organic fertilization and handling of preserved forages.

Export to 45 countries. Here, containers going to Australia.

Two years later, in 2000, Axion began its activities aimed at the manufacture of hydraulic lifts and hydraulic cranes.

The two projects were quickly consolidated in the domestic market, reaching significant production and marketing volumes. This attribution can be done not only to the quality and high technology of its equipment, but also at your After Sales service with original spare parts and technical assistance 24 hours a day.

Today Akron and Axion products reach more than 45 countries, including Canada, the United States, Australia, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, Sudan, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay. Currently, it is 38% of your total company turnover.

“It is a very high percentage for us. And we aspire to sell more machines, especially the forage line, such as mixers, organic amendment spreaders and forage compactor boxes ”, added the president of Akron.

“We have new developments being tested and proven in the United States, New Zealand and Canada,” he said.

When asked what was the most important moment in these 50 years of the company’s life, Gaviglio marked the management of the last years since for the businessman they were very good.

“Apart from manufacturing machines, we have a financing system that is very convenient for the producer, such as the exchange of grains in the future. And we market the Japanese Kubota tractors and front loaders from the Volvo group, ”he said. “The team of people was consolidated with people who come from other areas. There is blood and new ideas”, He added.

And listening to Gaviglio, it shows that is much more excited about the future of the company which is located in the Cordoba town of San Francisco.

He said that the current team of 480 people who make up Akron and Axion continues the legacy of those who have brought enthusiasm and commitment from day one. “Our vision is to grow and grow. The team moves on. My children are in the company and my brother’s children are also in Axion. There is a future ”, he closed.