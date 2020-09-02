A law enforcement source told TASSthat the man suspected of beating Yuri Shlykov had filed a statement against him with the police.

Earlier, the people’s artist said that he received several punches and kicks after he made a remark to the loaders because of the garbage left at the entrance. He said that he was not going to sue the offenders, because he was not too hurt.

The police said that both participants in the brawl on Komsomolsky Prospect in Moscow made statements. Now they have already been interviewed, the police are investigating the circumstances of the conflict.

Shlykov is known for his roles in the TV series “Zhurov”, “Maryina Roshcha”, “Wolf Messing”. He starred in films and plays at the Theater. E. Vakhtangov in Moscow.