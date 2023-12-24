A Russian found a foreign grenade launcher with ammunition on the banks of the Moscow River

A loaded foreign grenade launcher was found in the Moscow region. This was reported on Sunday, December 24 Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, a local resident noticed the weapon on the banks of the Moscow River near the village of Rybolovo. The Russian immediately called law enforcement officers to the scene of the emergency. Experts examined a grenade launcher with foreign markings and found ammunition inside.

After this, the find was taken away for examination. Security forces have begun an investigation to determine the owner of the weapon.

On December 20, it was reported that in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Guards found a cache of foreign weapons.