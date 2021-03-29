Search and rescue teams recovered a six-month-old baby alive from the rubble of a collapsed building, while the death toll from the collapse rose to 25, according to Egyptian officials.

The infant’s father and sister were found dead, but teams are continuing to search for his missing older brother, according to officials who stipulated that their identities be kept secret because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The baby’s condition was stable on Sunday, according to a civil defense official.

It was not immediately clear why the property collapsed, and a technical committee was formed to examine the integrity of the structures of the neighboring buildings, according to Khaled Abdel-Al, the governor of Cairo.

Also, 26 others were injured in the collapse of the building.