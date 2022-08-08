Who doesn’t know the game? A yellow ball that swings through a maze and eats dots. Meanwhile, he is being chased by four differently colored ghosts. This will now be the basis for a feature film that will involve Chuck Williams, who is also behind the Sonic the Hedgehogmovie sat. It is not yet clear when the Pac-Man movie will be released.

Earlier, two cartoons were made around Pac-Man. Between 1982 and 1983 there was a series based on the well-known game on TV. In 2013, there was an animated series called Pac-Man and the ghostly adventures seen on Disney XD. In the movie Pixels from 2015 Pac-Man also appears. In it, the two main characters have to deal with the greedy ball.