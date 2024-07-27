WSJ reported on the emergence of a “little Russia” in Argentina

Since February 2022, over 75 thousand Russians have moved to Argentina, after which a “little Russia” was formed in the country’s capital Buenos Aires, the publication reports. Wall Street Journal.

It is claimed that Russian migrants live in Belgrano, Palermo and other areas of the Argentine capital, which are “known for their trendy restaurants and young population.” Some Russians have opened beauty salons, restaurants and other establishments in Buenos Aires, while others are IT specialists who work in Russian and receive salaries in foreign currency and cryptocurrency.

The article stresses that moving to Argentina is a risky decision. The South American country faces a poverty rate of about 56 percent and one of the highest inflation rates in the world, at 272 percent per year.

