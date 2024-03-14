Euroleague working day 29 Barça Partizan

With Ricky Rubio, Barça is something else, to the point that it seems like a team that has taken spinach in the purest Popeye style, a team that once again aspires to the laurel of the Euroleague with the permission of the abrasive Real Madrid. But Ricky triggers illusions, makes those around him better and spreads an energy that feeds the team and the Palau, while also breaking down rivals, even though he still plays in passing. It's a matter of filming. Although a little of his own, in addition to Hernangómez's muscle under the rim, Parker's elegant wrist and Laprovittola's triples, was too much for Partizan.

The Serbian team started with the turbo on and with Avramovic as the Sioux leader, excellent from the perimeter and unbalancing with drives to the basket, also mousy with stealing the ball, leader of a team that promised them happiness. But the game belonged to the point guards and Jokubaitis gave air to Satoransky to give him fuel, an ascending line since he claimed the Cup; and then Ricky came in with the tailcoat – assist here, steal there and layup to the hoop passed there – to shake up a flag that also did its best to silence the large group of rival fans. The momentum served to temper Barça and replicate the sensational Avramovic (19 points at halftime); 51-48 when heading into the locker room tunnel.

Ricky returned to the court to lift the fan from the chair and knock down the rival, to break waists and distribute Sugus, to give the growth spurt (67-52). Leday resisted bankruptcy and Avramovic continued doing his thing, enough to reach the epilogue with a six-point lead for the Blaugrana. But then he asked for a turn Hernángomez, who maintains the delicious pulse with Vesely, also the sniper Laprovittola and, as a finishing touch, a Ricky who had already done his thing. And that was a lot for everyone. “It has been one of those nights that you like. We have to play like this, at a great pace, and if we get tired then we ask for a change. We have played 40 good minutes and we are happy that everyone is contributing,” Rubio summarized at the end of the duel, although he also highlighted his connection with Hernangómez: “We have known each other with Willy for many years in the national team. He is a great talent and I am here to help him. To him and the entire team to achieve things.”

Data sheet

Barcelona: Satoransky (7), Laprovittola (17), Kalinic (9), Parker (12) and Vesely (8) –starting quintet–; Da Silva (0), Rubio (7), Hernángomez (15), Abrines (6) and Jokubaitis (13).

Partizan: Avramovic (27), Punter (6), Ponitka (0), Leday (16) and Kaminsky (6) –starting quintet–; Smailagic (4), Nunnally (7), Trifunovic (0), Andjusic (3), Dozier Jr. (4) and Cabloco (5).

Partials: 29-24; 22-24; 23-20; 20-8.

Referees: O. Latisevs (Let), P. Pastusiak (Pol) and A. Sukys (Lit). Hernangómez eliminated due to fouls.

Palau Blaugrana. 7,047 spectators

Fenerbahçe destroys Valencia with triples

Euroleague working day 29 Fenerbahce Valencia Basket

Valencia made water in Istanbul, where triples rained incessantly. They lacked energy, wrist, ambition and basketball to overcome Fenerbahçe, a team that gains color and shape with each passing game, more and more to Jasikevicius' taste. Thus, almost a scarecrow in the Ülker Sports Arena and far from exhibiting that usual defensive consistency, the Valencia players lowered their shoulders and heads, since their European aspirations are complicated when there are only five games left to close the league, still on the limit and limbo. Another mistake from Mumbrú's team, which has four consecutive setbacks in Europe; a slap in the face that shakes their participation in the Euroleague play-in.

Although Valencia had a serious first quarter, always with Inglis and Davies present in the paint, the duel soon went awry because their teammates did little from the periphery (overwhelmed by the suffocating rival defensive exercise), slow to load their arm and, above all, out of tune in the shot. That, added to the fact that they could not express themselves in a hurry, resulted in a tasteless and bland Valencia. The opposite occurred on the other side of the net, where Fenerbahçe was delighted with the high-quality basketball it exuded, especially from the perimeter. None like Wilbekin and Dorsey, who were enough to dismantle the rival when it came to intermission, already with a 20-point difference (57-37).

There was nothing Valencia could do to recover, subdued by an opponent who continued to do his thing from the three-point line (24 of 38 during the match with 8 of 9 for Dorsey; a historical record in the Euroleague, which was 22). Added to this was the direction of Calathes, who sees what others sense, and the scoring of Hayes-Davies (21 points). Enough to destroy Valencia, who did not say a word to the triple recital. Baskonia, for its part, was able to tie up last-place Alba de Berlin (88-71) and screwed itself into the play-in.

Data sheet

Fenerbahce: Calathes (4), Dorsey (28), Noua (7), Hayes-Davies (21) and Sanli (0) –starting quintet–; Motley (8), Wilbekin (20), Papagiannis (2), Madar (2), Biberovic (12), Guduric (8) and Sestina (6).

Valencia: Jones (7), Pangos (6), Anderson (12), Inglis (10) and Davies (18) –starting quintet–; Harper (12), Reuver (6), Pradilla (7), López-Arostegui (2), Jovic (0) and Ojeleye (5), Puerto (3).

Partials: 22-19; 35-18; 28-24; 33-27.

Referees: I. Belosevic (Serbia), I. Foufis (Greece) and A. Halliko (Estonia). No eliminations.

Ulker Sports Arena. About 12,000 spectators

