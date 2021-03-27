The goal for Cartagena is to find a little relief tonight (Cartagonova, 8.30 pm) that will allow them to get out of the relegation places and dream of salvation, after the bad image offered on Monday at Carlos Belmonte in Albacete. At this point in the season, Luis Carrión’s team can only add the three points, gain momentum and go to Zaragoza on Thursday with a strengthened spirit. Today awaits a Malaga that breathes calmly in a nobody’s zone, plagued with casualties and full of team players.

For Cartagena this new final is practically decisive. It will only be possible to forget about Belmonte with a win at home. The Albinegro team has only lost one game at Cartagonova in 2021, two months ago against Mirandés. Recovering the good tone of Leganés, Mallorca, Rayo, Oviedo and Sporting is vital to lift the slab the other day, return to compete and escape from the well. There is time, but Carrión knows that repeating an image like Monday’s would be a very hard step backwards.

The worst news for the albinegros is that such a decisive stretch of parties has coincided with a high incidence of casualties. The Efesé coach already ruled out the presence of Gallar and David Simón due to injury yesterday. The Catalan winger is of special importance, due to his offensive weight and imbalance in the three-quarter zone. He’s been missing for two months. To that must be added the absences of Carrasquilla, Coulibaly and Aburjania due to international commitments with their national teams.

Aburjania shows



The fault of the Georgian midfielder is very noticeable. He was already missing in Albacete, because Azeez and Jurado went completely unnoticed. They seem incompatible and did not give the necessary verticality to the team. The other alternative for Carrión right now is to opt for Clavería, with very little filming under the command of the Catalan technician. It is understood that there will be changes, we will see if also in the offensive zone. Elady is more dangerous next to Rubén Castro, and Cayarga was the most drinkable in his minutes in Albacete.

Neither does Malaga arrive, much less left over, with only 14 professional players and some youth players. The Andalusian group has the lowest salary limit of the entire category and is experiencing real years of austerity in the economic sphere. There the ex-cabinetman Manolo Gaspar has to juggle to make a competitive squad.

Coach Pellicer has the casualties of Lombán, Joaquín, Orlando Sá and Escassi. The latter is probably the most notable absence for Málaga. Escassi is one of the most important players in the squad and with him at the pivot, Málaga have obtained the best results and played their best games. On Tuesday they play against Almería and Pellicer could make adjustments in the eleven. He has even cited the youthful Loren Zúñiga, an 18-year-old forward. Malaga’s squad is so basic that not even gathering all the salaries would reach that of one of the footballers who played in the Champions League in the 2012/13 season. That golden stage with Manuel Pellegrini sounds surreal today.