The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, on March 1 in Congress. Agustin Marcarian / Reuters

One of many traditional questions that each Argentine journalist —or sociologist, or politician, or pediatrician, or soccer participant— should reply, someday in his life, if he has to journey overseas and meet somebody who is aware of one thing about his nation is: “ What’s peronism? ”. What’s Peronism? As with the nice questions of life – what’s happiness? What’s the which means of all this? What’s being a Jew? When does the pandemic finish? – it doesn’t have a single or exhaustive reply, removed from definitive …