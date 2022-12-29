The other daughter Sofia will have to grow up without a brother and a mother

For the family yet another mourning to face. There Thomas’ motherthe child who lost his life about a year ago in one Lessinia icebox, died suddenly, leaving her husband and other daughter, Sofia, already gravely afflicted by the loss of the child. A mourning that moves a community that was already close to little Tommy’s family.

The 44-year-old woman soon joined her Tommy in heaven, leaving behind her husband Andrea and other daughter Sofia. Tommaso had lost his life a year and a half ago on the meadows of Lessinia.

Tommaso, a 7-year-old boy, and his friend Michele, 8, had fallen into an icebox on what was supposed to be a day of celebration. The incident took place in Malga Prata: the family was there with another family of friends, with children in tow, for a trip out of town that turned out to be too much mourning.

Two days ago, on Boxing Day, a year and a half after the loss of Tommaso and Michele, Donatella Boschi Saggioro she died, after having courageously faced a pathology which, however, gave her no escape.

In July 2021 he had courageously faced the loss of his son, who with the other children had moved away from his parents, intent on having a picnic, to play a bit. The fall from three meters onto the stone slabs of the icebox gave Tommaso and Michele no escape.

Tommaso’s mother flew to Heaven with her child

Mother Donatella joined the two children, very united in life as well as, unfortunately, also in death. Dad still imagined them playing together in Heaven. And today the mother of one of them will also be with them.

Donatella’s funeral will be held on 30 December at 3.30 pm in the parish of Montorio in Verona.